Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $5,244,463,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.33 and its 200-day moving average is $167.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $372.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

