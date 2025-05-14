The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,978,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,849,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 134,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,462,000 after acquiring an additional 94,972 shares during the period. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,781,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $604.19 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.62 and its 200 day moving average is $577.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

