Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $21.05 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

