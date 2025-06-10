Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

