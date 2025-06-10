Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,086,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,141 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 191,529 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

