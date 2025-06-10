Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2025

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,086,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,141 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 191,529 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.