Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.16 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4%

SYK stock opened at $382.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

