Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
