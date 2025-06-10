iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.6%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.