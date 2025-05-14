The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.4% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Shares of PG opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,520 shares of company stock worth $10,999,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

