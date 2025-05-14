Promising Shipping Stocks To Watch Today – May 11th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, Carrier Global, and Etsy are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are publicly traded shares of companies engaged in the transportation of goods by sea—such as container carriers, bulk-commodity vessels and oil tankers. Their market performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight rates and fuel costs. Investors often use them to gain exposure to shifts in international commerce and shipping-related economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,336,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,616,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,491. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $153.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.41. 3,113,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average is $162.24. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. 5,539,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,843. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. Etsy has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $66.93.

