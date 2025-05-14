Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

NYSE XOM opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $471.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

