Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 12,009 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $766.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,607,751.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

