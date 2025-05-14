Best Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 13th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Microvast, Rio Tinto Group, and SolarEdge Technologies are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or refining of lithium—a key component in rechargeable batteries. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for electric vehicles and energy-storage systems that rely on lithium-ion technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.09. 5,114,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,540,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $474.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. 1,877,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,133. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Microvast (MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Shares of NASDAQ MVST traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,890,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.50. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

