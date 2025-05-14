Energy Stocks Worth Watching – May 13th

Tesla, Broadcom, First Solar, GE Vernova, Phillips 66, NextEra Energy, and Vistra are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refinement, distribution and sale of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewables. Their market performance is closely tied to fluctuations in commodity prices, geopolitical events, regulatory changes and shifts in global demand. Investors often hold energy stocks to gain exposure to the sector’s growth potential and income streams through dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,015,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,204,059. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 158.58, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $12.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.83. 15,382,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,181,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of FSLR traded up $33.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,013,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,195. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $306.77.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $26.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $442.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,533. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.67. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.20.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,995,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.16. 11,471,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,800,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Vistra stock traded up $10.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.67. 5,001,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,563,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.56. Vistra has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

