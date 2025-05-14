Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 4,867 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.5% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $109,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $232.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 189.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.