International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,276 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $735,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after acquiring an additional 49,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $258.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

