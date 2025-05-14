Top Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 13th

Walmart, ON, Affirm, Kroger, and Lowe’s Companies are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are pre-shot, royalty-free or rights-managed photographs and video clips that depict natural, urban, and recreational outdoor scenes. They’re licensed for use by designers, advertisers, editors, and other content creators who need high-quality visuals of landscapes, wildlife, sports or travel without arranging their own location shoots. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,862,069. Walmart has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $768.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.41. 10,600,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,219. ON has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.80. 7,008,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,651. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE:KR traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.05. 1,336,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.61. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Read More