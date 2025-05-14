265,000 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 265,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,208 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average of $122.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.53 and a 12-month high of $132.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.