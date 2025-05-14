11,035 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE BA opened at $203.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.