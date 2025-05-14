Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $526,889,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of BA opened at $203.36 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

