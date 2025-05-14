Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. This trade represents a 24.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $5,420,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.15 and its 200-day moving average is $300.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

