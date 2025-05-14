Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,541,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 5.0% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $108,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citigroup by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $198,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,007 shares of company stock worth $8,824,653. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.