Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,541,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 5.0% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $108,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citigroup by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $198,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,007 shares of company stock worth $8,824,653. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:C opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
