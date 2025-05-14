Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 19,143 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,521,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,827,000 after buying an additional 442,925 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 34,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $262.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $730.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,188 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,363. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

