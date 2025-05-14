Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Invests $2.98 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 533,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,493,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,962,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 83,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 15,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

