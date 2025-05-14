Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $1.37 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $258.55 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $163.53 and a twelve month high of $266.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.26 and its 200-day moving average is $235.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.