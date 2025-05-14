NWI Management LP Buys 9,700 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NWI Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 161.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.3% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,623 shares of company stock valued at $115,600,501. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $334.07 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 163.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.85 and its 200 day moving average is $328.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

