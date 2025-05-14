Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 5,302 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $51,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after buying an additional 1,645,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $745.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $808.91. The company has a market cap of $706.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

