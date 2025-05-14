Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,196 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $258.55 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $240.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.26 and a 200-day moving average of $235.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

