JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.2% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $262.92 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $730.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $246.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

