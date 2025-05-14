Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,793 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $120,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,623 shares of company stock worth $115,600,501. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $334.07 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 163.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

