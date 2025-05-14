PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.06 and last traded at $131.19, with a volume of 1320221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,069,000 after purchasing an additional 582,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,729,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

