UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.7% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $652.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $311.23 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $309.10 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.28. The company has a market cap of $282.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

