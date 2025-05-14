Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

