OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $237.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.72 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

