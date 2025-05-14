Top Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 13th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, Tempus AI, and JD.com are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in health-related goods and services—such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, health insurers and healthcare providers. They offer investors exposure to an industry driven by factors like aging populations, regulatory approvals and medical innovation. Often viewed as a defensive segment, healthcare stocks can deliver relatively stable returns even during broader economic slowdowns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $59.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,206,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,139. The stock has a market cap of $289.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $316.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $160.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,960,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,829,764. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.22. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded up $7.67 on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 48,715,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,646,176. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.91 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ:TEM traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,802,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a PE ratio of -8.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,723,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143,723. JD.com has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD

Further Reading