Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Main Street Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $289.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

