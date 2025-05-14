Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 4.5% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.31, for a total value of $6,149,790.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 308,714 shares in the company, valued at $210,947,363.34. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,189,275. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $724.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $732.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.