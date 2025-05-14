Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes $495,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 456.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

