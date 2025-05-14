iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 366.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average of $112.46.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

