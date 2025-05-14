Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

