Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Stryker by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Stryker by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $387.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.82. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

