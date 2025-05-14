Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $116.98 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,120 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $116,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $515.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

