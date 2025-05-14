Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 14,800 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $174,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 57,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,063,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $289.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

