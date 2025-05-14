Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $39.63 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 316,490 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

Visa Stock Up 0.1%

Visa stock opened at $356.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.30 and its 200-day moving average is $328.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

