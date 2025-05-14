Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $54.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

