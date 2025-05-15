3,810 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE GD opened at $270.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.35.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

