Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,786,000. McKesson makes up 1.3% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on McKesson
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $682.20 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $728.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $680.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 2 High Growth Buy Now, Pay Later Stocks Challenging PayPal
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Say Unilever Has the Leverage to Hit New Highs
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Homebuilders: Oversold, Undervalued, and Ready to Run?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.