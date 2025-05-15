The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Port Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 3.8% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $83,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2,262.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,628 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 238,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,589 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $278.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $180,891.35. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.94, for a total value of $2,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,462,306.04. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,894 shares of company stock worth $11,020,097 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

