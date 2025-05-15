Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 621,603 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,158,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $402,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

