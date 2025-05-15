Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 677 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $129.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

